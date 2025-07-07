NEAR JACKSONVILLE, Fla (WSVN)– A bridge collapsed near Jacksonville Friday night during Fourth of July celebrations, causing mayhem.

The celebrations took a frightening turn when a gangway bridge in Fernandina Beach began to collapse, sending a panic across the beach.

Rebecca Bittof was at the celebration and said that the sound of the bridge collapsing resembled gunfire, which caused everyone to start running.

“You heard everybody ‘gun, gun, gun, shooting, open fire, run, run, run’,” said Bittof. “There were kids crying everywhere, it was insane.”

Bittof and her family traveled around an hour to go watch the fireworks.

“The show was great, it was me, my husband, our two younger kids, and our dog,” she said.

She said they left just before the gangway collapsed.

“Maybe three to five minutes, because we were walking quick because my daughter had to use the restroom,” said Bittof.

Her main concern was that there weren’t many people on the gangway at the time it gave out, so she doesn’t believe it was over capacity.

“Somebody needs to fix something. When we were over there, there weren’t that many people on it. People were walking through, but while we were standing watching the fireworks, there were maybe 10 people across the whole gangway,” she said. “It wasn’t crowded at all.”

The deputy city manager said the gangway was installed about five years ago during a major rebuild of the marina after Hurricane Matthew.

The cause of the collapse is still under investigation

