PORT ST. LUCIE, FLA. (WSVN) - - A driver, racing to make it to a wedding near Port St. Lucie, was pulled over by police after going more than double the speed limit.

Going to the chapel on your wedding day is a big moment; however, one bride underestimated just how long it would take to get there.

“Whose wedding is it?” the officer asked.

“It’s mine,” said the bride, who was riding shotgun.

“What time is it?”

“It’s 2:30.”

Port St. Lucie Police pulled over a driver going 105 miles per hour in a 45 miles per hour zone on Saturday.

The driver, a wedding guest, was taking the bride to her wedding, to which they were nearly 15 minutes late.

“You’re already late,” said the officer.

“We’re trying to get there,” said the bride.

The officer let the two go, but the driver now has a mandatory court appearance.

