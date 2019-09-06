Brevard Zoo takes in 20 premature green sea turtles in wake of Dorian

MELBOURNE, Fla. (AP) — A Florida zoo has taken in 20 premature green sea turtle hatchlings in the wake of Hurricane Dorian.

Officials at Brevard Zoo’s Sea Turtle Healing Center say beach erosion caused by the storm left their nest exposed on Melbourne Beach. Some of the hatchlings still had yolk sacs attached when they arrived at the center.

Each turtle was examined and comprehensively cleaned to ward off infection.

The sea turtle’s program coordinator Shanon Gann says each of the hatchlings now has a chance to get into the ocean soon.

Sea turtles and their eggs are protected at the state and federal levels, and it is illegal to touch them.

Anyone who finds sea turtles in need should contact the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

