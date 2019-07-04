Brevard County inmates to cuddle dogs at shelter during Fourth of July fireworks

(WSVN) - Some inmates in Brevard County will be spending their Fourth of July cuddling with dogs at an animal shelter.

The idea came from the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office who says this will help dogs that usually get anxious and frightened because of the loud noise from fireworks.

As for the inmates, the department believes it would instill a sense of purpose and compassion that they’d be able to bring with them when they transition back into society after serving their time.

Inmates will read to the dogs, play with them and feed them treats during the firework celebrations.

