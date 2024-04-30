LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. (WSVN) — A peaceful day at Barefoot Lake Beach in Florida turned violent when a disagreement over a speeding dirt biker led to a physical altercation.

Dawn Chamberlain described the beach as her “piece of quiet,” but the tranquility was shattered on Sunday when her son asked a man, identified as Joe Vincente, to slow down.

According to Chamberlain, Vincente responded aggressively, dropping his bike and beginning to attack people nearby.

“That’s when he stopped and dropped the bike and started sucker punching everybody,” she recalled.

The confrontation escalated quickly, with Vincente allegedly striking Chamberlain’s son and nephew. Chamberlain herself became a target while attempting to record the incident.

“I was videoing the tags, the vehicle, the guys, and they looked at me and said ‘You recording me [expletive],’ and I said ‘Yes I am.’ And that’s when Vincente hit me,” she said.

During the melee, Chamberlain was disoriented by the blows she received, and her daughter ended up on the ground, who was later discharged from the hospital around 1 a.m. Monday.

The altercation concluded with law enforcement intervention, as deputies pursued and apprehended Vincente.

“Two detectives took him down. Slammed him like a sumo wrestler, right on his head and they took him to jail,” Chamberlain stated.

Vincente is now being held at the Lee County Jail while Chamberlain and her family only sustained minor injuries.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.