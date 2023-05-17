LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (WSVN) — Cell phone video captured an altercation between two families at the most magical place on earth.

The fight happened Monday when authorities said a family stepped in front of another family who was trying to take a picture.

One family member then punched a member of the other family in the face.

Orange County deputies said at least one person was treated for minor injuries at the scene but did not want to press charges.

Two people involved were removed from the theme park.

