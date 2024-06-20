BRADENTON, Fla. (WSVN) — The Bradenton Police Department is on the lookout for a thief caught on camera stealing Amazon packages from porches.

The suspect, riding a scooter and dressed in a University of South Florida hoodie, has targeted at least two homes last week.

Security footage showed the man pulling up to a front door on his black and white scooter, snatching a package and securing it under his hoodie before speeding off. The suspect was also seen wearing a red and black motorcycle helmet with a black face shield.

The Bradenton Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect. Anyone with information can contact Detective Jay Gow at 941-932-9373 or jay.gow@bradentonpd.com.

