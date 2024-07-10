BRADENTON, Fla. (WSVN) — A police officer rescued a dog trapped in a car on a sweltering day in Bradenton.

Hearing the dog crying from inside the vehicle, the officer approached and reassured the distressed animal.

“I know buddy, I’m gonna get you out. You’re hot in there, I get it,” said the officer on his body camera.

The car’s engine was off, and the temperature outside had soared past 90 degrees Fahrenheit, making the inside of the vehicle much hotter.

The officer quickly broke one of the car’s windows, freeing the overheated dog, which immediately drank about a liter of water.

The dog’s owner was located, but according to BPD, the dog was placed in animal services for further care and will remain there while the investigation continues.

