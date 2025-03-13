BRADENTON, Fla. (WSVN) — A police officer doubled as a pizza delivery driver when an alligator appeared in front of a home in Bradenton.

Officials were responding to reports of an eight-foot-long alligator in a neighborhood on Sunday.

A pizza delivery driver got to the area first; however, she was too scared to make the delivery and asked the officer to do it.

“There’s an alligator right under your car,” the officer said.

“Oh my God!” said the customer. “Oh my heavens, there’s an alligator under my car!”

“Get in the house!”

“Where’s my pizza?”

The officer managed to safely deliver the pizza to the homeowner around the back of the house.

Florida Fish and Wildlife officials later safely relocated the gator away from the neighborhood.

