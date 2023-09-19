BRADENTON, Fla. (WSVN) — A police K-9 named Liberty faced a perilous situation during a routine training session when she encountered a venomous snake. Thanks to a prior vaccine, Liberty’s life was spared, leaving her grateful partner, Detective Lixa Moyett, relieved.

Liberty, a born tracker, serves as a K-9 officer with the Bradenton Police Department. Together with Detective Moyett, she specializes in tracking down missing persons using her exceptional scent-tracking skills.

During an annual training session in Tallahassee, Liberty found herself in shallow water when she suddenly yelped. Detective Moyett quickly realized that Liberty had been bitten by a snake.

Liberty was rushed to a local veterinary office within minutes where it was confirmed that she had fallen victim to a cottonmouth snake bite. Her paw swelled, but her previous vaccination against snake bites proved invaluable.

“It minimizes the effects of the venom and helps with the swelling and coagulation of the blood after the bite,” Detective Moyett explained.

Liberty was back in training in less than a week, displaying her dedication and resilience.

“She got out of the car and positioned herself for me to put that vest on her, and she did absolutely great,” said Moyett.

The rattlesnake vaccine, administered to Liberty, lessens the severity of snakebite effects and pain. It provides protection against various North American venomous snake bites, including rattlesnakes, moccasins, and cottonmouths.

Dr. Pam Wright, Liberty’s veterinarian, emphasized the importance of this vaccine for dogs, not only for police K-9s but also for dogs owned by Florida residents who frequently encounter venomous snakes.

“All the dogs that these law enforcement agencies invest time and money into, it makes a lot of sense for those dogs. Here in Florida, hog hunters and people who go hunting with their dogs benefit from it,” said Dr. Wright.

Liberty successfully completed her training, even passing the K-9 Good Citizen test, and Detective Moyett remains grateful to have her courageous partner by her side.

