BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (WSVN) – A deadly shooting at a Boynton Beach business that left two men dead and ended with the suspect’s apparent suicide was linked to a $5 million fraud case, police said.

Boynton Beach police were called shortly before 4 p.m. Monday to All-American Farms Inc. at 2400 High Ridge Road, where officers found Charles Geragi, 67, and Richard Geragi, 72, both of Delray Beach, suffering from fatal gunshot wounds inside an office.

Investigators said they quickly identified 39-year-old Nesar Dawla of West Palm Beach as the suspect.

Witnesses reported seeing him flee the scene in a white Cadillac SUV, prompting officers to establish a perimeter and launch a search with assistance from the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office K-9 and aviation units.

About 40 minutes later, a resident reported a suspicious vehicle matching the description near Northwest Seventh Court.

Officers located the SUV and attempted a high-risk traffic stop, but the vehicle did not stop.

After a brief pursuit, police said Dawla shot himself, causing the vehicle to crash near 133 Leisureville Blvd. SWAT officers breached the SUV and found Dawla dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Police said the shooting stemmed from a fraud investigation conducted in January 2024 involving Dawla’s brother, Sadman Dawla, who was found guilty of four felony counts of grand theft over $100,000 after defrauding the victims of more than $5 million.

Investigators said Nesar Dawla was alleged to have been involved but there was insufficient probable cause at the time to arrest him.

According to police, Charles Geragi had arranged a meeting with Dawla on Monday to discuss the possible return of funds connected to the fraud case when Dawla pulled a gun and opened fire, killing both victims.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Police urge anyone with information to contact Boynton Beach Police Detective Gleicher at 561-742-6163 or by email.

