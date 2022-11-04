(WSVN) - Some residents living in an apartment complex in Palm Beach County are feeling powerless.

Their electricity went out 17 days ago and no one has come by to turn the lights or AC units back on.

“This is hell,” said one mother with her child. “This is hell because it’s so hard. Yesterday, it was like 88 sometimes 90.”

Unbearable temperatures are now a grim reality for residents at an apartment complex outside Boynton Beach since mid-October.

Officials said there was a fire in the complex electrical panel that caused the outage, but no one has come out to fix the problem for weeks.

“We can’t live here. This is, this is not a safe place for babies,” said the mother.

Residents said they are getting no answers from their management company.

“They are legally responsible for all this and they don’t even respond to our calls,” said the mother.

Families struggled to keep their young children comfortable.

“She’s super, super hot, she’s crying all the time. She’s so tense, she can’t sleep, she can eat,” said the mother.

Another man who lives on the property said he cannot cook because of the outage.

A woman who lives in the apartment complex said she was disappointed that the situation was not addressed sooner.

The property management company said they plan to come out to restore as much of the power as they can, but the parts to fix the bigger issue have been difficult to find.

“We’ve tried every avenue to try to find meter boxes,” said a manager of the property.

Since the outage, it has been up to the residents to pick up several bills along the way.

“We have to put like $40 per day, the gasoline,” said the mother.

“It’s not livable like this and we can’t eat every day at a restaurant,” said the man.

The property manager, who owns other properties, is set to attend a code hearing where these issues will be brought up.

