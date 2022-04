DELRAY BEACH, Fla (WSVN) – A South Florida boy survived a shark strike.

The child was standing in shallow water in Delray Beach when the shark darted toward him and bit his foot.

He estimated the shark was four feet long.

Paramedics bandaged the wound and took the victim to the hospital.

