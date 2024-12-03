PALM BEACH COUNTY, Florida (WPTV) — A community is coming together to help the family of a Palm Beach County deputy killed in last week’s crash on Southern Boulevard.

The Allsup family lives in the Arden community near where the fatal crash occurred last week.

Their 9-year-old son, Charlie, wanted to help the family of Deputy Ignacio “Dan” Diaz, so he set up a lemonade and cookie stand to raise tuition money for one of the deputy’s children.

Charlie told WPTV that Diaz has a son who goes to the same day care as his little sister.

“He asked me if there was a way we could raise money to try to help the family, and we came up with the idea to have a lemonade and cookie stand,” Christina Allsup, Charlie’s mother, said. “We’re trying to pay off as much of their tuition as possible so that they have one less thing to worry about during this difficult time.”

So far they say they’ve raised enough for at least four or five months of tuition along with electronics they plan to donate to the family.

A memorial service will be held on Dec. 3 for all three of the motor deputies — Diaz, Deputy Sheriff Ralph “Butch” Waller and Cpl. Luis Paez — who were killed in the crash.

The service will be held starting at 11 a.m. at the iThink Financial Amphitheatre at the South Florida Fairgrounds.

