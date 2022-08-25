(WSVN) - A Gainesville man led Alachua County deputies and state police on a dangerous chase.

The driver of a box truck swerved into the wrong lane and drove past red lights with officers close behind, Tuesday.

At one point, the truck driver drove through the median to get around traffic on the roads.

A deputy attempted to stop the box truck with their vehicle when they entered a parking lot, but the truck rammed into a parked car.

The chase returned to the streets as police officers continued to chase the driver, who kept driving into opposing traffic.

Swerving into another parking lot, the driver of the box truck had a deputy’s vehicle on its tail.

As the truck driver swerved through the parking lot another police car was struck.

After he drove back onto the road, the driver jumped out of the truck and tried to flee from the law.

Brandon Baker, 33, was placed under arrest and faced several felony charges.

Baker was not upset with the police after he was placed in handcuffs.

“I ain’t blame the police,” said Baker. “They’re just protecting the people, I ain’t even mad at y’all cause y’all did your jobs.”

