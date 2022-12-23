(WSVN) - U.S. Border Patrol agents stopped more than four dozen migrants who came ashore in South Florida.

On Thursday, several groups were caught after reaching shore in unspecified locations.

Agents took 52 migrants were taken into custody.

Officials said each group arrived in a rustic boat.

Forty-seven of the migrants were from Cuba and five were from the Republic of Georgia.

