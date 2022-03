KEY WEST, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities stopped two groups of migrants who came ashore in the Florida Keys this weekend.

U.S. Border Patrol officials on Sunday said agents apprehended a total of 10 Cuban migrants in the past 24 hours.

Officials said this marks the 11th migrant mission to date in the Keys during the month of March.

