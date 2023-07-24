FLORIDA KEYS, Fla. (WSVN) – In a drug bust over the weekend, Border Patrol agents in the Miami Sector intercepted 70 pounds of cocaine with an estimated value of approximately $1.1 million.

The cocaine was discovered by a vigilant recreational boater navigating the waters of the Florida Keys.

The boater spotted the suspicious package and immediately alerted the authorities.

Border Patrol agents promptly responded to the call and launched an operation to retrieve the package, which was later confirmed to contain cocaine.

The investigation into the origin of the drugs and the individuals behind the smuggling attempt is currently underway.

