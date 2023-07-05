MONROE COUNTY, Fla. (WSVN) – Border Patrol agents in the Miami Sector seized a substantial haul of drugs weighing 87 lbs. of hashish and 62 lbs. of cocaine in the Florida Keys. The contraband, with an estimated street value of approximately $1.4 million dollars, was discovered by recreational boaters.

Chief Patrol Agent Walter N. Slosar commended the agents for their decisive action, leading to the confiscation of the illicit substances.

Further investigation is underway to identify the individuals responsible for the transportation of the drugs.

