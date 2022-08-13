MARATHON, FLA. (WSVN) - One of 109 Haitian migrants who were stopped in the shores of Marathon is a convicted sex offender, authorities said.

According to U.S. Customs and Border patrol, the man stopped by agents off U.S. 1 and Mile Marker 51, Monday night, was previously convicted of fondling a child and kidnapping.

The man was arrested. The 108 other migrants will be sent back to Haiti.

