KEY WEST, FLA. (WSVN) - U.S. Border Patrol agents and Coast Guard crews rescued 19 migrants after they became stranded west of Key West.

According to authorities, the group was located on the Dry Tortugas islands and picked up, Saturday.

Investigators said the Cuban migrants spent five days at sea before the engine in their homemade vessel stopped working.

Officials said all of the migrants are OK.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.