(WSVN) - .S. Border Patrol agents took more than two dozen Cuban migrants into custody in the Florida Keys.

Cellphone video sent to 7News showed some of the migrants holding a U.S. flag after making landfall, Saturday morning.

Authorities said the 27 migrants are one of two groups Border Patrol agents stopped.

Remember, if you see news happening and can do so safely, take a picture or shoot video and send it to: senditto7@wsvn.com.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.