KEY WEST, FLA. (WSVN) - U.S. Border Patrol agents have stopped dozens of Cuban migrants in the Florida Keys.

Officials on Saturday said five different groups made landfall in different parts of the Keys within the past 24 hours.

In total, Border Patrol agents said, they took 78 migrants into custody.

