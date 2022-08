KEY WEST, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities took more than a dozen Cuban migrants into custody after they were found stranded in the Florida Keys.

U.S. Border patrol agents on Wednesday located 18 migrants in Marquesas Key, an uninhabited island west of Key West.

Officials said the migrants had arrived in a wooden boat.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.