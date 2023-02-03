(WSVN) - U.S. Border Patrol agents have captured more than two dozen migrants in the Florida Keys.

After an extensive search, agents reported they located 29 Cuban migrants, Friday morning.

Border Patrol tweeted an image of the rustic vessel that the migrants used.

The words “Patria y Vida,” which means “Country and Life,” could be read on the side, along with a scripture reference to Psalm 122.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.