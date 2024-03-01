A potential bomb threat reported in Port St. Lucie has led to the evacuation of a service plaza on the Florida Turnpike and several charter buses that were transporting students from South Florida, authorities said.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the buses, which were transporting students from the Michael-Ann Russell Jewish Community Center in Northeast Miami-Dade, had temporarily stopped at the Fort Pierce Service Plaza on the Turnpike, near Mile Marker 145.

Investigators said a student approached a trooper and provided a text message referencing a bomb threat within one of the buses.

As a precautionary measure, the service plaza was evacuated, and students were transported to a local school.

