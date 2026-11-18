BRANDON, Fla. (WSVN) – Body camera footage captured a Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office deputy finding and saving a toddler from a pond near Tampa.

The deputy found the 2-year-old girl minutes after her mother reported her missing on Monday from an apartment complex located on Palermo Circle in Brandon.

“Hey, little girl. Hey. What’s your name? I got her,” said the deputy in the bodycam video.

The deputy pulled the toddler from the pond safely and reunited her with her mother.

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