DELTONA, FLA. (WSVN) — Bodycam video from Volusia County deputies showed a race to rescue a little boy after he fell into a pond, Christmas night.

New body camera video released by the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office shows the moments deputies dove into frigid waters to rescue a young boy.

Authorities say the 6-year-old boy, Coco, who is nonverbal and has autism, was found in a pond near a Deltona neighborhood.

“Coco! Coco, come here!” a deputy is heard shouting as they searched for Coco.

They say Coco is known to be attracted to water and deputies knew to be extra cautious as they walked through the pond.

“OK, we see him. His chest is above the water,” a deputy said in the footage. “Don’t yell, that makes him laugh.”

After spotting Coco, deputies slowly approached him, finding him chest-deep water.

“Hey, bud. You’re Coco? Come here, my name is Brady,” the deputy tells Coco. “Come here, OK, we’re gonna get you a blanket, OK? Come here.”

Deputies breathed a sigh of relief after finding him safe and sound. Coco was cold but otherwise unharmed.

“I know, we’re gonna get you a blanket, buddy,” a deputy told Coco.

After carrying Coco back to solid land, deputies reunited him with his family.

Coco’s family was overwhelmed with emotions as he was brought back to them for the holiday.

“He’s cold, we have the fire department coming just to check on him,” the deputy tells his father.

This wasn’t Coco’s first time taking an unexpected dive.

In August 2024, Coco fell into a different pond nearby. He was safely rescued and unharmed after that fall.

Since then, Coco has started taking swimming lessons.

Deputies also spoke with Coco’s family about improving precautionary measures and using a tracker to know where he is at all times.

