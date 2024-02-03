(WSVN) - A Florida deputy captured the moment his vehicle was stolen shortly before tragedy struck. Bodycam footage shows the deputy responding to a theft call at a shopping plaza in the town of Silver Springs Thursday afternoon.

“A moron decided to steal his patrol vehicle, which ultimately ended up resulting in us chasing them, and then in a tragic accident,” said Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods.

A woman walks up, the deputy rolled down the passenger side window and says they’d talk behind the patrol SUV. In seconds he realized she had crawled in the open passenger side window and into the driver’s seat.

“Stop!,stop!,stop!…she just got in my car and took off.” said deputy.

Another responding deputy went after her.

“The moment she did that, she was a threat to human life. Threat for just merely getting in that car.” said Woods.

The sheriff’s office says it was 33-year-old Kendra Boone in the SUV speeding away at over 100 miles per hour, eventually losing control and smashing head on into a pickup, killing three people including herself.

“This is her criminal history.” said Woods. Sheriff Woods displaying a roll of paper with her past arrests arrests he says rarely ended up with jail or prison time.

“If this person would have been in jail, I would not have two dead innocent people.” said Woods.

The sheriff also insisted all that happened was caused by Boone, refusing to talk about procedures or policies with his agency.

“This moron stole a police vehicle and killed two human beings, what my policies are, what the procedures are mean nothing.” said Woods.

According to the sheriff’s office, the two victims who died were in their 70’s from South Carolina.

A fourth person was also injured in the crash. The state of their condition is unknown.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.