ORLANDO, FLA. (WSVN) - Police officers in Orlando saved the driver of an SUV from a sinking situation, and the tense moments were captured on body camera video.

The vehicle drove off an embankment while turning onto an on-ramp and plunged into a pond, at around 10 p.m., Aug. 6.

“I’m looking at it right now. There is a confirmed vehicle in the water. I’m gonna see if there’s anyone in it,” an officer is heard saying in the bodycam video as he drove up to the scene.

The footage shows responding Orlando Police officers at the scene of the crash.

“James, did you copy that we have a vehicle in the water? [It’s located near] 408 eastbound to [Interstate] 4 westbound,” a dispatcher is heard saying in radio transmissions.

The video shows one of the officers going into the water and approaching the partially submerged SUV.

“Hey, Orlando Police. Anyone in the vehicle?” the officer said. “Driver, are you able to open the window?”

The driver used something to try to break the window, but time was ticking away.

“He’s trying to break it. Actually, he’s going down more,” said an officer.

“Here, go. Go in, go in,” an officer said.

Two officers were able to break the SUV window and started getting the driver out of the pond, but he panicked and started dragging them down, so two other officers got in to help, eventually getting the driver to safety.

“Hey, the car’s moving, careful,” said an officer.

:Grab Jeremy! Grab Jeremy!” an officer is heard saying as the two officers were helped out of the pond.

“Spit it out, spit it out,” another officer told the victim.

“Anyone else in the car?” an officer asked the victim. “No? So only one.”

“Good job, guys,” said another officer.

The officers said they were grateful to have saved a life.

