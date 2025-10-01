ORLANDO, FLA. (WSVN) - Newly released body camera videos shows the moment two Orange County deputies rescued a child with autism from a retention pond.

The child was found treading water Monday after running out of his Orlando home.

“Right here buddy. Look come here buddy. Come here buddy. Come on swim to me,” a deputy could be heard saying.

The two deputies rushed into the water to pull the child out.

He was reunited with his parents and taken to a hospital for evaluation.

