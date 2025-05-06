TAMPA, FLA. (WSVN) - Bodycam video showcases the moments Tampa police save a young boy from choking.

An officer was seen on video placing the boy, who was choking on a piece of tomato, over his knee, patting him on the back.

“You with me, bud? He’s breathing. You alright, bud?” the officer said. “Spit it out if you can.”

After multiple attempts, he started to breathe again.

The Tampa Police Department warns that choking can often be silent, and if someone can’t speak or cough, that should be a sign to call 911 immediately.

