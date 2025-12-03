PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (WSVN) — Bodycam footage captured the moments officers in Port St. Lucie came under a hail of gunfire after they responded to a home disturbance on Monday.

The confrontation between officers and the armed subject ended with an officer being shot in the face and the subject dead.

According to police, it all began when officers responded to the disturbance call along the 11000 block of SW Lake Park Drive.

Two videos capture the moment the officers were met with gunfire.

“What are we doing? Where is he at? Where is he at?” asked an officer as they took cover behind a police cruiser.

The footage then captures a barrage of bullets being fired upon the area of the officers.

“Where is he? Where is he?” asked another officer.

“Hold! Hold! Keep your head down!” said another officer.

Once the gunfire stops, officers point their weapons at the subject and yell at him to show them his hands.

“Let me see your hands!” yelled the officers.

That’s when they noticed one of their deputies was hurt.

“Sarge, are you OK?” asked an officer.

Officials say the man was armed with an assault rifle and opened fire on the officers within a minute of their arrival.

Sgt. Erik LeVasseur was shot twice in the face during the confrontation, according to officials.

Officers say the 32-year-old suspect, Frankie Riccio, ignored their orders to put his gun down and was fatally shot by officers.

After the confrontation, one of the officers is seen kicking away Riccio’s weapon.

No other officer was injured by the gunfire.

Police believe it started as a neighbor dispute related to mental health.

As of Tuesday afternoon, LeVasseur is out of surgery and is in the intensive care unit in critical condition.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is leading the investigation into the incident.

