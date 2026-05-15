DUNNELLON, Fla. (WSVN) — There was danger on duty for a North Florida deputy who was ambushed by a knife-wielding man, and officials credited a crucial piece of clothing with saving his life.

Body camera video captured the chilling moment Marion County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Robert Finch was stabbed multiple times in the chest, late Wednesday afternoon.

Investigators called the incident an ambush attack.

“I knew the end result already when I watched the bodycam , but it’s still – my heart rate is up; you know, you just feel that emotionally,” said MCSO Lt. Paul Bloom. “You feel that, that tension and that fear, that moment where somebody’s trying to kill you.”

Authorities said Finch responded to a call about a suspicious person in the city of Dunnellon, and within seconds of the deputy stepping out of the vehicle, 38-year-old Heriberto Medina Marquez ambushed the deputy, stabbed him multiple times and knocked him to the ground.

Bloom said the deputy’s bulletproof vest saved his life.

“They’re designed to stop bullets, not necessarily knife attacks, so the fact that his life was spared is a blessing to us,” he said.

Deputies state said Medina Marquez ran into a wooded area before another deputy arrived and took him into custody.

Investigators said the bodycam video captures the handcuffed suspect speaking about the stabbing from the back of a cruiser.

“I should have killed you, [expletive]. You know that, right? I should have killed you,” said Medina Marquez.

“OK,” said Finch.

“You’re lucky I didn’t. You know that, right? You should thank God for that,” said Medina Marquez.

Medina Marquez remains at the Marion County Jail. He was charged with attempted murder of a law enforcement officer.

Investigators said Finch suffered minor injuries and is expected to return to work whenever he feels ready.

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