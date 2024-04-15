CAPE CORAL, Fla (WSVN)— Newly released body camera video shows the dramatic escape from a home that went up in flames in Southwest Florida.

One of the people inside the home was unable to get out, but thankfully, a good Samaritan and fire officials joined together to save their life.

The blaze erupted when an oxygen tank exploded.

Joyce O’Barske said she was outside the home when her husband rushed to her.

“My husband comes running — well, not running ’cause he’s an amputee — through the garage and says, ‘Joyce, there’s a fire,'” she said.

That’s when her husband started having trouble breathing, so O’Barske called 911.

Two police officers who arrived first on the scene found the couple stuck inside the garage.

Joyce walked out, but her husband was stuck in his chair because he is unable to walk.

As crews tried to help free the amputee, the garage door would not budge. That’s when a good Samaritan stepped in to help.

Thankfully, the three men were able to get the man out of the garage to safety.

Inside the house, officials described what they witnessed.

“We did find heavy fire and smoke conditions in the back of the residence. We were able to quickly get it out,” said a firefighter.

Days later, that good Samaritan got a reward for his efforts.

He received a Citizen Recognition Challenge Coin from the same first responders he helped.

The husband made it out of the garage all right.

“He’s got burn marks, but he should be OK,” said O’Barske.

The couple’s two dogs were also saved from the house.

Officials are investigating what caused the oxygen tank to explode.

