ORLANDO, FLA. (WSVN) - A Florida deputy was hailed a “hero” after performing CPR on an unconscious truck driver in Orlando.

“Keep breathin’, keep breathin’, keep breathin’, man. C’mon, stay with me.”

Volusia County Sergeant Brian Walsh saw a driver run his truck off Interstate-95, into a guard rail.

Walsh pulled over and extracted the unconscious driver out and immediately began CPR, until paramedics arrived.

The driver was transported to a nearby hospital where he was breathing on his own and receiving treatment.

