ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. (WSVN) — Body camera video captured the moments when deputies in St. Augustine came to the rescue of a dog in danger.

Deputies with St. John’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call regarding a dog locked inside a car in the parking lot of a Home Depot, April 6.

Authorities said the windows were rolled up, the car was off, and the dog was clearly in distress.

Witnesses told deputies the dog had been trapped inside for at least 15 minutes. With temperatures outside in the 80s, it could have been over 100 degrees inside the vehicle.

Using the back of a flashlight, a deputy smashed a window to get the canine out safely.

It’s unclear whether or not the dog’s owner was cited.

