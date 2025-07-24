NORTH FORT MYERS, Fla. (WSVN) — A pair of Florida deputies had their hands full earlier this month when they responded to a call of hogs gone wild.

Residents called Lee County Sheriff’s Office deputies after they noticed the two pigs in their neighborhood in North Fort Myers, July 8.

Body camera footage captures deputies trying to catch the pigs. At one point, one of the deputies tries to persuade the animal with treats.

After a few go-arounds, the deputies were able to capture the hogs and hand them over to animal control.

The two piggies were soon returned to their home.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.