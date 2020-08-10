Bodycam video shows 8-year-old cuffed by Key West cops; boy’s family plans to sue

KEY WEST, FLA. (WSVN) - The family of an 8-year-old boy in Key West is seeking legal action after newly released body camera video showed the student being handcuffed by police officers at his elementary school.

According to Key West Police, the Dec. 14, 2018 incident took place after the student punched a teacher in the chest.

“Do you know where you’re going? You’re going to jail,” one of the officers is heard saying in the video.

The video was posted to Twitter by civil rights attorney Benjamin Crump, Sunday night.

He said the boy’s family is planning to sue, not only the officers but school officials, the Monroe County School District and the City of Key West.

Police said the incident began when a teacher and the student got into an argument because the child refused to sit properly at the cafeteria.

The bodycam video shows two officers searching the boy before one of them tries to place the boy in handcuffs.

“Your hands are too small. Keep your hands in front of you like this, OK?” the officer is heard telling the student.

After realizing the handcuffs were too big, the officers decided to walk the boy outside.

An officer attempted to explain the situation to the crying child.

“This is very serious, OK? I hate that you put me in this position that I have to do this,” said the officer. “The thing about it is, you made a mistake, and now it’s time to learn from it and grow from it, right? Not repeat the same mistake again, OK?”

The boy was then booked on a felony battery charge at a juvenile justice facility in Key West.

Crump said the boy is a special needs student and did not pose a threat to anyone.

The attorney said the child was placed with a substitute teacher who “had no awareness or concern about his needs and who escalated the situation by using her hands to forcibly move him.”

The Key West Police Chief said that based on the report, standard operating procedures were followed.

