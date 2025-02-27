JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WSVN) — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office released bodycam video of an officer-involved shooting.

Officers identified the car of Michael Youman, who fled from police in late January, and attempted to stop him.

They told him to put his hands up, but he did not comply, backing his car towards the officer.

The officer was forced to fire his gun.

Youman survived the shooting and was arrested.

The officers involved were not injured.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.