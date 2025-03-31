JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WSVN) — Body camera and surveillance video captured the chilling moments when a Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office officer encountered danger on duty.

After a short pursuit in a Northwest Jacksonville neighborhood, home surveillance video shows a driver pulling into a driveway near Trout River Boulevard and Ribault Avenue, at around 9 a.m. on March 12.

JSO Officer’s A.C. Gaulding’s bodycam video shows him pulling up behind the suspect, identified as 33-year-old Brandon White.

“Stay in the car,” Gaulding is heard saying in the bodycam video.

Almost immediately, White opened fire.

Gaulding ran for cover behind a fence, returned fire several times and radioed for help.

“I’m hit in my foot,” he is heard saying in the bodycam video.

Gaulding limped, leaving blood drops on the street as he waited for backup to arrive and move in on the suspect.

“Traffic 66, his vehicle is stopped behind mine. or in front of mine,” the officer is heard saying in the bodycam video.

As officers arrived at the driveway, a person came out of the house and waved for police to come over because White was already incapacitated.

A picture shows the bulletproof vest officers removed from the suspect to give him first aid. He died at the hospital.

Gaulding walked out of University of Florida Health in crutches the day after the shooting. His lower left leg and foot were in a cast.

The State Attorney’s Office for the Fourth Judicial Circuit is currently reviewing the case.

