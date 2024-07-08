NEAR DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (WSVN) — Body camera footage showed the moment an officer was struck by a vehicle near Daytona Beach, which caused a chase.

Port Orange Police officers spotted a stolen vehicle with 20-year-old Ah’lijah Balk inside at an apartment complex on Friday.

When they confronted Balk, officers said, he put the car in reverse, which took down an officer before he sped off.

During a chase, Balk hit multiple patrol cars before ditching the car and running away.

“Hands up, hands up. Hands up right now,” said an officer.

Officers were able to catch up to him, knocked him to the ground, and cuffed him.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.