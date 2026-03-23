(WSVN) - New bodycam footage shows the moments Hillsborough County deputies placed a man and woman under arrest in connection to a human trafficking case.

“Step, step out,” the officer said.

“I ain’t do nothing,” the man told officers.

According to officials, the man in the video, identified as 25-year-old Shamar Eduardo, forced two female victims to perform sexual acts and pocketed all of the proceeds.

Deputies also arrested 23-year-old Aniyah Clinton, who they’ve accused of helping Eduardo.

Both individuals have been charged with human trafficking.

Deputies say two human trafficking victims were also rescued.

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