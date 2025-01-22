(WSVN) - The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office released bodycam footage showing the moments an officer accidentally shot a driver with his own firearm during a traffic stop.

It happened last December when officers say driver 47-year-old Jason Arrington, ran a red light.

Arrington, receptive to their response, had told them about his gun around his waist.

“He’s very compliant. He does have a pistol on him so we’re going to take him out from that side remove the pistol and we’ll go from there alright,” an officer was heard telling another.

With Arrington outside of his vehicle with his hands up, responding Officer Mindy Cardwell, tried to remove the gun not long before it went off, striking Arrington once in the leg.

Video then shows officers calling for rescue, giving first aid to Arrington on the side of the road and applying a tourniquet to his wound.

“I’m sorry it’s going to hurt. It’s going to hurt okay. I’m sorry about the pain but it’s going to hurt,” said an officer.

More than a month later, Arrington is now suing the agency.

According to him, the shooting has impacted his job performance as a crane operator.

He believes there was no reason for his gun to be removed considering his compliant manner before the incident.

“As long as you’re cool,” said an officer

“Oh I’m chill, I am actually at your mercy I am not going to lie to you,” said Arrington.

“No man, I appreciate your honesty. That’s awesome,” replied the officer.

An internal affairs investigation resulted in an incompetence charge against Cardwell.

The sheriff’s office says Cardwell will be relieved from her duties .

