NEAR DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (WSVN) — A fugitive allegedly connected to a murder across the country was caught and cuffed in Florida.

Deputy-worn body camera video shows the moments 50-year-old Scott Mitchell was identified and captured by Volusia County Sheriff’s Office deputies, Wednesday afternoon.

Mitchell was a wanted fugitive accused of being connected to the murders of two people in New York.

“Really, the message is clear. You’re going to kill people, you don’t want to come to this state, and you don’t want to come to this county, because we’re going to send your [expletive] right back to where it belongs,” said Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood.

The sheriff added the arrest was successful thanks to a tip from an AT&T worker who saw people panhandling in the area near International Speedway Boulevard and noticed one of the men matched the pictures authorities had posted of Mitchell.

That tipster collected $10,000 as a reward for helping bring Mitchell to justice.

