VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. (WSVN) — Bodycam footage showed the moments a woman would attempt to escape arrest following a traffic stop in Volusia County.

The incident began when Port Orange Police officers pulled over a ride share driver for a traffic citation.

“Well, hello there!” the officer told the ride share driver.

The officer attempted to get the personal details of the passenger in the back.

“Katie, you said?” asked the officer. “Can you spell it?”

“K.A.T.I.E.” said the passenger.

When they tried to punch the name she gave into the system, it did not take long for the officers to find there was a problem.

“Her name’s not coming back,” said one officer. “Will you go ask her if she’s out of Florida and how to spell her last name again?”

Before they could approach the window to seek answers, the woman escaped the vehicle, taking off running.

“Hey! Get over here!” the officer yelled as he ran behind her.

Officers chased behind her on foot into a grassy area before she was swiftly caught and arrested.

“I got her, I got her. Put your hands behind your back,” the officer said.

Once on her feet, she sounded almost remorseful as she spoke to them about the entire ordeal.

“My bad, guys,” she said.

“Oh well, you made a mistake,” said an officer.

“I know, but, you know. I had to try. Sorry,” she said.

Her true identity was later revealed, and police learned the woman was wanted in Volusia County. She gave them a fake name to avoid arrest.

According to authorities, the woman had cocaine on her, as well as medication without a valid prescription.

She was soon turned over to officers in Daytona Beach and put behind bars.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.