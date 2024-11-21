DELTONA, Fla. (WSVN) — A pair of parents teamed up against a deputy in Deltona seen in newly released body camera video that shows the moment when a conversation between them took a violent turn.

The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office said the couple beat up Deputy Julia Curtin at Deltona Middle School.

Things started out relatively calm in the bodycam video, where Curtin is seen speaking to the parents about their son’s battery charge for allegedly shoving a girl at school.

“He was the primary aggressor,” said Curtin.

“Because she was getting at him, and that’s aggressive,” said the student’s mother, Dagmarie Aponte Iturrino, as she cut off the deputy.

“I’m going to finish,” said Curtin.

“You failed a kid. You’re failing kids right here. We’re not talking about us because, believe me, if it were about the adults, we could solve this a whole different level,” said Jorge Rivera, the student’s father.

Things escalated rather quickly from there.

“Why are you so worthless? Do you feel proud that you are this worthless lady?” Rivera asked Curtin.

Curtin ushered the couple into the hallway, where a physical altercation began.

“Put your hand in my face one more time,” said Curtin.

In the video, Curtin reaches for her Taser, but she falls backwards.

Deputies said Rivera punched Curtin and grabbed the Taser, leading to a concussion.

Curtin was able to get back up and pull out her gun.

“Put it down right the [expletive] now! Put it down right now! Put your hands behind your [expletive] back right now,” yelled Curtin.

Rivera was arrested, but he bonded out of jail Wednesday night.

The father was a man of few words when he walked out of jail, hand-in-hand with his wife, refusing to make a comment.

Both parents now face several charges, including battery on a law enforcement officer.

Rivera also faces armed robbery, grand theft and hate crime charges for reportedly calling the deputy a slur.

The sheriff’s office said Curtin is recovering and on bed rest for the next few days. She is expected to be OK.

As for the child at the center of the incident, he faces a civil citation and could ultimately face court-imposed counseling or community service.

The incident remains under investigation.

