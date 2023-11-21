PORT ST. LUCIE, FLA. (WSVN) A K-9 captured a suspect who led Florida police officers on a high-speed pursuit. The suspect crashed and made a mad dash to a pasture.

Once he was discovered, any thoughts he might have had about running again ended when he saw who was making the arrest.

A wild chase came to a wild end in Port St. Lucie after a police K-9 tracked down the suspect in a pasture near Interstate 95.

That K-9 is Landi and he’s been Officer Mitch Miller’s partner for about two years.

Together, they pulled up to the scene just after the suspect crashed his vehicle and joined the chase into the pasture.

“There’s thick in some areas and in some areas it’s knee high, so it’s not like you can do a full out sprint,” Miller said.

Miller and Landi wound up leading that pursuit for about 30 minutes, and with help from a Martin County Sheriff’s Office helicopter, they were eventually able to track down their man.

“At one point, he bended down behind a tree and then Martin County kept eyes on him and walked us right in,” he said.

And Miller believes any thoughts that suspect may have had of taking off again ended when he saw who was making the arrest.

“A lot of people are more willing to comply when there’s a dog looking at them, pretty much at eye level because the guy was sitting down,” he said.

The suspect added to his armed carjacking and smuggling charges by fleeing and eluding police.

