(WSVN) - A confrontation took a tragic turn in Orlando and the moments that led up to the incident were caught on a bodycam.

Deputies released a video from last month after first responders were called to help someone who was shot, but once they arrived the situation escalated instantly.

Intense video footage showed Orange County sheriff’s deputies helping Dylan Jimenez, who was shot and bloody when someone shouted that another person had a gun.

The newly released video showed the incident happened outside of a hotel in Orlando earlier in August.

Brian Richardson, Jimenez’s brother, held a gun in his hand when officers arrived at the scene and when the attention was brought to the gun, he held it down toward the ground.

The deputy told him to drop the gun and then opened fire when he didn’t comply. A female officer was able to grab the gun.

Retired police officer Dr. David Thomas, who is now a professor of forensic studies at Florida Gulf Coast University, said the deputy might not have seen her disarm him in time.

“The brain can’t react that quickly,” said Thomas. “Once that deputy engages in the shooting and there’s a concept called reaction time and it takes about two to two and a half seconds for the brain to register that the threat is no longer there.”

The forensics professor said he would have handled the situation differently.

“Draw their weapons, point it at them and order him to drop the firearm,” said Thomas. “That would have been the proper way to do it. She made the decision to go and grab that firearm. Well, that becomes a struggle nobody can necessarily win and she really is at a tactical disadvantage.”

Both of the brothers died.

The deputy who fired the gun was put on paid administrative leave.

