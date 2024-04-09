JACKSONVILLE, FLA (WSVN)— Three officers with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office have been disciplined following a controversial arrest that ended in a strip search on the side of a public road.

The incident occurred about a year and a half ago, but new body camera footage shows a better picture of what happened that day.

“You can’t bend me over like that, bro. I know my rights,” said the man as he was searched by a deputy.

The footage shows officers strip searching the man during an arrest for allegedly selling cocaine in September 2022.

The video shows officers pulling down Ronnie Reed’s pants and underwear, exposing his genitals in front of the public.

Following the incident, three of the officers involved have been disciplined by the department.

“If the individual is concealing contraband, meaning drugs, he will pick up a second charge, which is introducing a controlled substance into a corrections facility. But that’s not the street officer’s concern,” said law and safety expert Dale Carson.

Safety experts like Carson say that since the officers were searching for a $20 bill and narcotics, a strip search in public view was absolutely inappropriate.

“It sends a message to the community that they shouldn’t cooperate at all with law enforcement. That’s the devastating aspect of this circumstance,” said Carson.

Florida Statute does authorize law enforcement to conduct strip searches for narcotics upon receiving written approval from a supervising officer, but the policy only allows corrections officers to conduct the searches.

During the internal investigation, both officers testified they were never trained on the agency’s strip search policy.

“Had you ever had any type of training in the search that was conducted on Mr. Reed?” asked a female officer in the interrogation video of the officers.

“No, not to that extent. No,” said JSO Officer Joel Belgard.

But according to the department, all officers are trained on the strip search policy.

“Bro, listen, bro. You’re doing too much,” said the man being searched on the bodycam footage.

“No, I’m not!” said the officer.

Carson said that at the end of the day, any officer should know the conduct captured in the body camera footage is wrong.

“You don’t need a general order to spell out what is common sense. The key to this is to not treat people like you would not like to be treated,” said Carson.

The three officers involved in the strip search received written reprimands, which is one step below a suspension.

